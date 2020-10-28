Html5 canvas

lyro86: lyro86: Can you learn how to not clear the element not animated in the canvas?

Hi @lyro86, I don’t think you can; when applying animations, you’ll have to draw everything anew for each frame:

const canvas = document.createElement('canvas') const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d') let i = 0 canvas.width = '1000' canvas.height = '500' function frame () { i = (i + 1) % canvas.height ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height) ctx.fillStyle = 'orange' ctx.fillRect(0, 100, canvas.width, 50) ctx.font = '100px Arial' ctx.fillStyle = 'red' ctx.fillText('Ciao!', 0, i) } setInterval(frame, 10) document.body.appendChild(canvas)

Also have a look here for more detailed explanations: