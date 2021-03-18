Html - Website - How to style text on images to look GOOD?

I am creating a website for a friend.
I am trying to style 2 main titles on background image(red arrows on photo), but they dont look modern or creative or nice right now they just look. I want people to feel that this page looks very nice and have a positive reaction about it.
What I thought that maybe would be good to do :
- Blurr image on the sides or something,
- Design a graphic art - but what colors and style would play well with this photo?
- Give a div a black semi transparent background - Tried it, she said it looks bad…
- Darkening image - she said she didn’t want to because it sends the wrong message… ( maybe sides only ? )
I would really appreciate if some creative soul could tell me what can I do to make those titles look amazing and really nice. Preferably wanted to have those titles in right-up corner and left-down corner.
Should I upload all the files somewhere?
All kinds of help and tips will be very much appreciated.
html :
<section id="home-slider">
<div id="slider" class="sl-slider-wrapper">
<div class="sl-slider">
<div class="sl-slide" data-orientation="horizontal" data-slice1-rotation="-25" data-slice2-rotation="-25" data-slice1-scale="2" data-slice2-scale="2">
<div class="bg-img bg-img-1" style="background-size: cover;"></div>
<div class="slide-caption">
<div class="caption-content">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-5" style="text-align: center; float:right; margin-right: 0%;padding-top: 3%;">
<div class="offer10">Sport Psychologist</div>
<div class="offer10">Caroline Bucharestas</div>
</div>
<div class="divoffer">
<div class="offer1" style="display: inline-block;">
Would you like to set up a meeting?
<hr class=".sec-title" style="border-bottom: 3px">
<div class="offer2">
Have any questions?
</div>
<div>
<a href="#contact" class="btn btn-blue btn-effect" style="margin: 20px">Contact me !</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
Css :
.offer10 {
font-family: Rockwell, "Courier Bold", Courier, Georgia, Times, "Times New Roman", serif;
font-size: 39px;
font-weight: 600;
line-height: 1.05em;
color: rgb(197, 225, 235)
}
.offer1{
font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif;
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: 900;
line-height: 1.05em;
text-align: left;
padding-right: 60%;
color:white;
}
.offer2{
font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif;
font-size: 17px;
font-weight: 900;
line-height: 1.05em;
text-align: left;
color: white;
}
.divoffer{
position: absolute;
top: 70%;
width: 84%;
padding: 5px;
margin-bottom: min(10px, 5%);
}