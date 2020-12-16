Html - Website - How to style text on images to look GOOD?

I am creating a website for a friend.

I am trying to style 2 main titles on background image(red arrows on photo), but they dont look modern or creative or nice right now they just look. I want people to feel that this page looks very nice and have a positive reaction about it.

What I thought that maybe would be good to do :

Blurr image on the sides or something,

Design a graphic art - but what colors and style would play well with this photo?

Give a div a black semi transparent background - Tried it, she said it looks bad…

Darkening image - she said she didn’t want to because it sends the wrong message… ( maybe sides only ? )

I would really appreciate if some creative soul could tell me what can I do to make those titles look amazing and really nice. Preferably wanted to have those titles in right-up corner and left-down corner.

Should I upload all the files somewhere?

All kinds of help and tips will be very much appreciated.

html :

<section id="home-slider"> <div id="slider" class="sl-slider-wrapper"> <div class="sl-slider"> <div class="sl-slide" data-orientation="horizontal" data-slice1-rotation="-25" data-slice2-rotation="-25" data-slice1-scale="2" data-slice2-scale="2"> <div class="bg-img bg-img-1" style="background-size: cover;"></div> <div class="slide-caption"> <div class="caption-content"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-5" style="text-align: center; float:right; margin-right: 0%;padding-top: 3%;"> <div class="offer10">Sport Psychologist</div> <div class="offer10">Caroline Bucharestas</div> </div> <div class="divoffer"> <div class="offer1" style="display: inline-block;"> Would you like to set up a meeting? <hr class=".sec-title" style="border-bottom: 3px"> <div class="offer2"> Have any questions? </div> <div> <a href="#contact" class="btn btn-blue btn-effect" style="margin: 20px">Contact me !</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section>

Css :