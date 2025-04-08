Html site hosting

So, I made this html site, and I am trying to make it so my brother can accesses it and use it on their school Chromebooks, and the only one that works it wasmer, and recently all the sites I made on wasmer started giving me an error that the IP address could not be fetched. Does anyone know any unblocked site hosting sites, or how to fix this error.
