Hello on https://artfuldigital.net/ I have some padding on all sides of the HTML element to add a textured background all around the sites

html {

background: #CCC url(https://artfuldigital.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/canvas-pattern2.jpg);

padding: 20px 20px 20px 20px;

height:100%;

}

For some reason I am not getting the padding on the bottom and the texture does not show.

Anyone know the issue?

Thank you for the help.

Kevin