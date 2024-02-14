HTML list help

hi!

please see

http://buckislandouterbanks.com/community-rules/

see Golf Cart Rules & Regulations

how do i make these lists?

i am working with this codepen… i want to make this as easy as i can for you

basically my codepen lists into the Buck Island lists

i know it may be a lot… maybe get me started?

i hope i am clear

maybe show me how to do 1 <ol> , nested <ol> and nested nested <ol> WITH a number in every list… rather than ALL i am giving you

please see the Buck site, thats what i am after

many thanks!