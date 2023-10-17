HTML links for Websites

noman1206amin786: noman1206amin786: powerful HTML link

I think a definition of powerful HTML link would be helpful. What is the difference between a powerful HTML link and one that is not? It is interesting that when I search using Google I get no results. When I ask ChatGPT about powerful HTML link it sure knows what they are, or at least its definition.

lara: lara: target="_blank" opens the link in a new tab or window.

In my opinion it is better to let the user choose to open a link in a new window. Some web pages open a link in a new window or tab as shown here. Alternatively links in some websites do not open in a new window or tab when I try to do that and that is frustrating. I want to be in control.