HTML links for Websites

I want to make a HTML link for my websites in CSS field can any one help me to make powerful HTML link
What, exactly, is a powerful HTML link?
How much HTML do you know?
I think a definition of powerful HTML link would be helpful. What is the difference between a powerful HTML link and one that is not? It is interesting that when I search using Google I get no results. When I ask ChatGPT about powerful HTML link it sure knows what they are, or at least its definition.
In my opinion it is better to let the user choose to open a link in a new window. Some web pages open a link in a new window or tab as shown here. Alternatively links in some websites do not open in a new window or tab when I try to do that and that is frustrating. I want to be in control.
Yeah it is different because of the additional attributes that give you a better experience, I mean to users. For example opening in a new tab (
target="_blank" ), adding tooltips (
title attribute), or using JavaScript to trigger actions etc.
I think you have missed the point here. Opening a link in a new tab only gives you “a better experience” if you really want that link to open in a new tab. Taking control away from the user and forcing them to open another tab is not necessarily a good experience, especially if the user is expecting the link to open in the current window/tab. See https://webaim.org/techniques/hypertext/hypertext_links
As far as possible, you should leave control of browser behaviour with the user.