HTML in the middle of PHP if/else?

PHP
#1

I need to build a PHP if/else statement. What I don’t know how to do is addHTML in the middle of it… Specifically, where the <?php and ?> tags would go…

The snippet I am working with is

    <?php if ( has_post_thumbnail($some_post['ID']) ) {
					echo get_the_post_thumbnail($some_post['ID']);
					}
						else  {
						 echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg';  
        } ?>

I need to add img tags around

echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . ‘/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg’;

So that that piece is echoed inside an img tag… I can’t seem to figure out how to add the HTML portion (the img tag) inside the if/else statement.

#2

Just stick it in as a quoted string:

echo '<img>' . get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg</img>';

If you’re going to stick loads of html in there, then you’d want to pop out of PHP and back in again (or find a better way to generate the page without jumping in and out of PHP every couple of lines), but IMO for something this small, it’s not worth it.

#3

Maybe I am missing something, but that still just kicks out the URL, instead of adding it at as src="http:/…/assets/img/…

#4

My preference would be printf:

printf('<img src="%s" />', get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg');

but you can achieve the same with plain ol’ echo:

echo '<img src="' . get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg" />';

I just find that incredibly hard to read, especially with all the different single and double quotes in there.