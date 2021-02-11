HTML in the middle of PHP if/else?

I need to build a PHP if/else statement. What I don’t know how to do is addHTML in the middle of it… Specifically, where the <?php and ?> tags would go…

The snippet I am working with is

<?php if ( has_post_thumbnail($some_post['ID']) ) { echo get_the_post_thumbnail($some_post['ID']); } else { echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg'; } ?>

I need to add img tags around

echo get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . ‘/assets/img/hero-thumbnail-default.jpg’;

So that that piece is echoed inside an img tag… I can’t seem to figure out how to add the HTML portion (the img tag) inside the if/else statement.