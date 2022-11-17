Html form tag that blocks a click counter button

On my chrome extension I try to create a click counter with a reset button but I have a little problem, the two buttons are in an html form tag which blocks them but when I put the two buttons outside the Form tag it works, my question is there a way to put the two buttons in the form tag without them being blocked?

here is the content of my popup.html

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="style.css" media="screen"> </head> <body> <center> <div class="box"> <form name="myForm" id="myForm"> <h2> Please enter a code </h2> <button id="btn" title="Entrée"></button> <button id="reset-button" title="Actualiser">⭮</button> <input name="inpt" id="inpt" maxlength="10" autocomplete="off"/> <h3 id="counter-label" title="Nombre de ticket créer">0</h3> </form> <!-- <button id="btn" title="Entrée"></button> --> <!-- <button id="reset-button" title="Actualiser">⭮</button> --> </div> </center> </body> <script src="popup.js"></script> </html>

And here is the content of my popup.js