HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

I am writing PHP code where I am trying to insert user data from an HTML form into a MySQL database for recording attendance. The problem is, I am not getting an error when I run my code, but there is no data being inserted and I can’t figure out why?

Here is the code I have:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">
  
<style type="text/css">
    /* Formatting search box */
    .search-box{
        width: 1648px;
        position: relative;
        display: inline-block;
        font-size: 16px;
    }
    .search-box input[type="text"]{
        height: 32px;
        padding: 5px 10px;
        border: 1px solid #CCCCCC;
        font-size: 14px;
    }
    .result{
        position: absolute;        
        z-index: 999;
        top: 100%;
        left: 0;
    }
    .search-box input[type="text"], .result{
        width: 100%;
        box-sizing: border-box;
    }
    /* Formatting result items */
    .result p{
        margin: 0;
        padding: 7px 10px;
        border: 1px solid #CCCCCC;
        border-top: none;
        cursor: pointer;
		background-color: #FFFFFF;
    }
    .result p:hover{
        background: #f2f2f2;
    }
</style>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
    $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){
        /* Get input value on change */
        var inputVal = $(this).val();
        var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result");
        if(inputVal.length){
            $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){
                // Display the returned data in browser
                resultDropdown.html(data);
            });
        } else{
            resultDropdown.empty();
        }
    });
    
    // Set search input value on click of result item
    $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){
        $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text());
        $(this).parent(".result").empty();
    });
});
</script>

  <title>CCRP | Home</title>
  
  <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>
	
	<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Record Attendance</h1>
	<br>
	<form action="api/attn_record.php" method="post">
		<div class="form-group search-box">
			<label for="member_name">Member Name</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_name" placeholder="Search for Member..." maxlength="" autocomplete="off" />
			<div class="result"></div>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_phone" placeholder="" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" placeholder="" value="Attended" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
			<input type="submit" id="btn_save" class="btn btn-primary" value="Save and Add New">
			<input type="submit" id="btn_home" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">										
	</form>
	
        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->

      </div>
      <!-- End of Main Content -->

	<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>

</html>

This is the PHP code where the insertion is supposed to be happening:

<?php

$servername = "localhost";
$username = "root";
$password = "";
$dbname = "ccrp_db";

try {
    $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username,
        $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
    $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

// prepare sql and bind parameters
    $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_name, member_email, member_phone, present) VALUES (:member_name, :member_email, :member_phone, :present)");
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_name', $member_name);
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
	$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);

// insert a row
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    $member_name = $_POST["member_name"];
    $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
    $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
	$present = $_POST["present"];
	}
	
    $stmt->execute();

    echo "New records created successfully";
}
catch(PDOException $e)
{
    echo "Error: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$conn = null;

?>

And this is the result from the MySQL Database:
image

Add the following to the top of your insertion script and run it again:

error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);

I think you’ll find $member_name, etc. are undefined.

I always find it worth having errors displayed during development as it makes it a lot easier to highlight issues, but always ensure you are not displaying errors in production.

It doesn’t produce any errors for me. Just empty records like before…

Try:

var_dump($member_name);

just after binding the parameters and see what you get.

After I run the submission, it simply says NULL

None of your form fields have name attributes, so, none of the php code referencing those form fields will be TRUE, i.e. the if(isset(…)) logic will be skipped over.

Your post method form processing code should -

  1. Detect that a post method form has been submitted. If there’s more than one form that submits to the same page, add further logic to distinguish between the different forms.
  2. Trim and validate all inputs, storing validation error messages in an array.
  3. If there are no validation errors (the errors array is empty), use the submitted data. All the operational code using the input data should be inside of this conditional statement. You are currently preparing the query and executing the query outside of any logic testing if any form data has been submitted.
  4. Use positional place-holders (question-marks ? ), and implicit binding (supply an array of the input data to the ->execute([…]) call) to avoid repetitive code and syntax for each each input.
  5. Don’t output raw database statement errors onto a live web page. The try/catch logic for an INSERT query should only test for and tell the use when a duplicate data error has occurred. It should not output the raw error message as part of this process.

@martbean, because the OP is explicitly binding by reference, there won’t be any php errors if the variables don’t exist at the time the bindParam() statements are executed and null values will get used for these at the time the reference is evaluated when the execute() statement is executed.
.

So what is the difference then in the id attribute and the name attribute in HTML? I replaced id with name in my code and it’s working, but the phone number is not the characters I am entering…

For example, if I type 1234567890 in the HTML form, I get back 2147483647 in my database…

#8

The id in the html is used in the browser. The name attribute gives the form field a name, which is required to reference the value.

For the phone number problem. Phone ‘numbers’ are not integers. They are formatted strings consisting of numerical characters and possibly ‘()’ and ‘-’ characters. They should be stored using a character data type in a database.

1 Like
Got it. Everything appears to be working now. Thanks!

So, I have another question, but this is more advanced: The first user input in my form is actually a search bar that performs a lookup of a person’s name from another table in my database called members. Once they select the correct name that appears from the dropdown, is there a way of how I can tell the code to automatically fill in the rest of the data from the members table into the form so that I can run a report with this information later?

Yes, in the same way that you populate the dropdown from your search, you can call another PHP script with the selected member unique ID and retrieve all the other fields and populate them in your success() function.

If the form just contains all the stuff from the members table without any alteration, can’t you just use the unique ID in your later report?