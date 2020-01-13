HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

I am writing PHP code where I am trying to insert user data from an HTML form into a MySQL database for recording attendance. The problem is, I am not getting an error when I run my code, but there is no data being inserted and I can’t figure out why?

Here is the code I have:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <style type="text/css"> /* Formatting search box */ .search-box{ width: 1648px; position: relative; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; } .search-box input[type="text"]{ height: 32px; padding: 5px 10px; border: 1px solid #CCCCCC; font-size: 14px; } .result{ position: absolute; z-index: 999; top: 100%; left: 0; } .search-box input[type="text"], .result{ width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; } /* Formatting result items */ .result p{ margin: 0; padding: 7px 10px; border: 1px solid #CCCCCC; border-top: none; cursor: pointer; background-color: #FFFFFF; } .result p:hover{ background: #f2f2f2; } </style> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){ /* Get input value on change */ var inputVal = $(this).val(); var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result"); if(inputVal.length){ $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){ // Display the returned data in browser resultDropdown.html(data); }); } else{ resultDropdown.empty(); } }); // Set search input value on click of result item $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){ $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text()); $(this).parent(".result").empty(); }); }); </script> <title>CCRP | Home</title> <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?> <h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Record Attendance</h1> <br> <form action="api/attn_record.php" method="post"> <div class="form-group search-box"> <label for="member_name">Member Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_name" placeholder="Search for Member..." maxlength="" autocomplete="off" /> <div class="result"></div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_phone" placeholder="" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="present">Attended </label> <input type="checkbox" id="present" placeholder="" value="Attended" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" id="btn_save" class="btn btn-primary" value="Save and Add New"> <input type="submit" id="btn_home" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close"> </form> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- End of Main Content --> <?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?> </html>

This is the PHP code where the insertion is supposed to be happening:

<?php $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "ccrp_db"; try { $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password); // set the PDO error mode to exception $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); // prepare sql and bind parameters $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_name, member_email, member_phone, present) VALUES (:member_name, :member_email, :member_phone, :present)"); $stmt->bindParam(':member_name', $member_name); $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email); $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone); $stmt->bindParam(':present', $present); // insert a row if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { $member_name = $_POST["member_name"]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; } $stmt->execute(); echo "New records created successfully"; } catch(PDOException $e) { echo "Error: " . $e->getMessage(); } $conn = null; ?>

And this is the result from the MySQL Database:

