HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

Yes, the name will (should) only be recorded in one table. Other table rows that reference a member should only do so by their ID.
The general rule is that data should not be duplicated in more than one table, any join or cross reference should be made by an ID, which as a unique and unambiguous way of identifying something that remains a constant.
The data you select does not have to be the same data you search for, or from the same table, it can be whatever you need, so long as there is a join between the tables.
Yes, there are different types of JOIN, I tend to only use an INNER JOIN because that suits what I’m doing (which is not much). Your query would look something like
select * from attendance inner join members on members.id = attendance.memberid
where present = 1 order by members.precinct
That presumes that you use a column called
memberid in your attendance table. Of course, in real life you’d specify which columns you need rather than use *.
As for the search, I’m not really up to date on Ajax - it’s something I keep experimenting with, but for various reasons I haven’t done much for a while. One simple way to make a quick change would be in your search php code:
$sql = "SELECT id, name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
... and ...
echo "<p>" . $row["id"] . " -+- " . $row["name"] . "</p>";
This would quickly and easily put the member id into the start of the search results on each line. Once you have it there, it would appear in your “name” box, and the “-±” string is just so you can easily strip it out later.
That’s not a good way to do it, by the way. You should really return the results as an array rather than building the html, and use JavaScript to parse the array into a more appropriate way to use the data. For now, though, it might do the job. And I don’t know enough JS to show how to change it, off the top of my head.
Using this method, when you submit the form, your PHP code will get the “name” field as always, then it’ll use
strpos or even
explode to split the name into two separate variables. You can then validate the member id (for now it’s just going to be in a text box, so anyone can type anything in) and store it in the attendance table.
Note: the “- + -” string is just a delimiter that’s unlikely to be in the name string, it has no significance and you could change it for anything you want, as long as that too won’t be in the name string.
I see. So given what you mentioned, I changed the code in the php search file to this:
$sql = "SELECT id, name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
// bind parameters to statement
$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
// execute the prepared statement
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
$stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
echo $stmt;
//while($row = $stmt->fetch()){
//echo "<p>" . $row["id"] . " -+- " . $row["name"] . "</p>";
//}
} else{
echo "<p>No matches found</p>";
}
}
But I get an error that says this:
Recoverable fatal error: Object of class PDOStatement could not be converted to string in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\api\search\backend-search.php on line 18
Maybe I misunderstood what I read earlier?
From the manual…
PDOStatement::rowCount() returns the number of rows affected by a DELETE, INSERT, or UPDATE statement.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/pdostatement.rowcount.php
Notice SELECT is not mentioned? This tutorial should get you on track to properly using PDO.
https://phpdelusions.net/pdo
Simple example:
<?php
$search = "%$search%";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT name FROM table WHERE name LIKE ?");
$stmt->execute([$search]);
$result = $stmt->fetchAll();
if ($result) {
foreach ($result as $row) {
echo $row['name'];
}
} else {
echo 'No Records';
}
It does also say "If the last SQL statement executed by the associated PDOStatement was a SELECT statement, some databases may return the number of rows returned by that statement. However, this behaviour is not guaranteed for all databases and should not be relied on for portable applications. " and as the search routine was working before, we could presume that it works on the OPs database.
Which is line 18 of your code? There aren’t 18 lines in the part you show.
In any case, you seem to have changed from using
fetch() to using
fetchAll(), and I think that’s your problem. You’re trying to echo the
$stmt object, when you really need to echo the rows from it, as you did before. Remove the
fetchAll() and the echo after it, and reinstate the two lines you commented out.
I figured it out (with some help from @benanamen) and you were right. I was trying to echo the
$stmt object when I need to display the rows from it. However, rather than commenting out the lines I had before, I changed the code around to make it go through a
foreach statement rather than a
while statement and building HTML around it. See code below:
if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])){
// create prepared statement
$sql = "SELECT id, name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
// bind parameters to statement
$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
// execute the prepared statement
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
$result = $stmt->fetchAll();
if($result) {
foreach ($result as $row) {
echo "<p>" . $row['id'] . " -+- " . $row['name'] . "</p>";
}
}
} else{
echo "<p>No members found</p>";
}
}
To answer your previous question as to which line of code was causing the error, line 18 was the
echo $stmt;
object which you pointed out was incorrect. I failed to include the full code in my previous response. I changed the code to a
foreach because I remember you said:
Can you show me an example of how this would work so I can figure out how to implement this in the code? I tested my code by running the form and it records the following in the attendance table:
It looks like I’m on the right track, but how do I split the two values into different columns and only record the ID to reference later? I think you already mentioned how to do this, but I still don’t quite understand it.
You need to get rid of the row count. The if($result) is already taking care of it.
Ah! I didn’t see that. Thanks!
I just noticed how you are storing data in your member_name column. You need to split that data up into separate columns. First name, Last name, Middle name, Member id. Depending on what you are doing, the member id is likely to actually go in a separate table with membership specific data.
Why split them up? Would that make it easier in the long run?
Yes. Learn about Database Normalization.
Something like
$name = $_POST['name']; // or whatever your form field is called
$ary = explode("-+-", $name);
var_dump($ary);
This will split the string up into an array, with the
-+- string as the separator. So you then need to use whichever element of the array as your member ID.
As I said, anyone who knows about Ajax and JS and so on is probably spitting at the screen now, but the above would allow you to use what you have without major changes.
For example, what about if you want to print an address label with the member name at the beginning of it? You don’t want it to come out as you’re storing it, because it looks awful, so you have to write some code to split it by comma and re-order it. If it’s stored as separate fields for firstname and lastname, you can still sort by lastname if you need to, and you can easily output it in the “correct” order.
True, but I still don’t understand how you obtain the ID from the members table to put it in the attendance table… I know I have to separate the name out and store the ID, but what can I do to get the user ID by search? Is this a matter of using a hidden form input or do I have to use Ajax and JS? If this has already been answered, show me where so I can try to make sense of it.
This line here:
echo "<p>" . $row['id'] . " -+- " . $row['name'] . "</p>";
means that your search is now returning two things, and will display two things in the drop-down list. So instead of the image you showed with “DOE, John” in the drop-down, you’ll see
1 -+- DOE, John in the list. Presumably your code then inserts that into the “name” form field.
When you submit the form, your
$_POST['member_name'] field will contain
1 -+- DOE, John. The little code snippet I posted above shows you how to split that into an array of values. In this example, your
var_dump() of that array would show something like
array(2) { [0]=> string(1) "1" [1]=> string(9) "DOE, John" }
So you can see that the member id is now in
$ary[0], so that’s what you use to insert into the attendance table.
Normally I’d use a drop-down as the selection, so you’d have code like
<select name="member_name">
<option value="1">DOE, John</option>
<option value="2">ELLIS, John</option>
<option value="3">LENNON, John</option>
</select>
and when you pick a choice from the drop-down, you would get the value submitted rather than the text (if they’re different), which would do it easier for you. But you’re not using a drop-down.
Ok. I think I got it working. Now I just need to figure out how to generate the report to show what I need.
