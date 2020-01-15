HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: It wouldn’t. The attendance table would store the members id only, and when you want to create the report, you use a JOIN in your query to retrieve the stuff that’s only in the members table, such as the name, address and precinct. The search itself needs to show the members name (and perhaps first line of address) so that the operator can be sure they’ve picked the right user, but internally your code uses the id.

This makes a bit more sense now. So, (just so I can make sure I understand this right) the search can still be the member’s name and show the member’s name, but based on the search results, it has to call the ID of that particular member and store that instead. That way, when I run the report later, I can used the JOIN query that you mentioned to combine the relationship between the two tables and create the report I am looking for.

I still have a question on this though. The code I posted in a previous response shows that it selects the member’s name and records it in the database. Let’s say I don’t want to record the member’s name, but call the member’s ID instead (like you said). What’s the best way to do that based on the code above? Is it simply a matter of changing the search code around or am I adding another clause somewhere?

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: Don’t forget, with a JOIN you’ll still be able to retrieve it from the members table for your reports or future mailshots.

Doesn’t that depend on the type of JOIN query you use? I know there’s various types, but I’m not sure which join works best for this situation (although I want to say INNER since that appears to be the most commonly used).

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: I’m not trying to be negative about what you’re doing.

Going into more detail would help. I understand you are not trying to be negative. I really do appreciate the feedback. If there is a way of how I can improve the code without changing the way the code works, then I’ll work on that.