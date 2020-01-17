HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: How then would the member’s name be placed in the attendance table for recording their showing up?

It wouldn’t. The attendance table would store the members id only, and when you want to create the report, you use a JOIN in your query to retrieve the stuff that’s only in the members table, such as the name, address and precinct. The search itself needs to show the members name (and perhaps first line of address) so that the operator can be sure they’ve picked the right user, but internally your code uses the id.

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: This is a required field in case an operator goes to mark someone as attended but forgets to check the box.

But if you didn’t have the check-box, you can still set the column to “1” when you process the attendance record. My point was that if the only reason your user has brought that form up is to mark someone as “attended”, then there’s no need to have another confirmation (especially if the user can forget to tick it) - when the user presses “confirmed attendance” to store the row, your query sets that column to ‘1’ automatically. If the form does other things, then of course this doesn’t apply.

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: The members table has nearly 50,000 records. It would be very tough and a waste of time to get 50,000 emails when only 250 people (at best) show up.

My point was about where you store the information, not how much of it you gather. It’s a piece of information that belongs to the member, so it should be in the members table, unless there’s a very good reason for it being somewhere else. Don’t forget, with a JOIN you’ll still be able to retrieve it from the members table for your reports or future mailshots.

I’ve got to go out, when I’ve got a bit more time I’ll go into more detail about what I mean, if you want me to. I’m not trying to be negative about what you’re doing.