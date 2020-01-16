HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

Yes, there are different types of JOIN, I tend to only use an INNER JOIN because that suits what I’m doing (which is not much). Your query would look something like
select * from attendance inner join members on members.id = attendance.memberid
where present = 1 order by members.precinct
That presumes that you use a column called
memberid in your attendance table. Of course, in real life you’d specify which columns you need rather than use *.
As for the search, I’m not really up to date on Ajax - it’s something I keep experimenting with, but for various reasons I haven’t done much for a while. One simple way to make a quick change would be in your search php code:
$sql = "SELECT id, name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
... and ...
echo "<p>" . $row["id"] . " -+- " . $row["name"] . "</p>";
This would quickly and easily put the member id into the start of the search results on each line. Once you have it there, it would appear in your “name” box, and the “-±” string is just so you can easily strip it out later.
That’s not a good way to do it, by the way. You should really return the results as an array rather than building the html, and use JavaScript to parse the array into a more appropriate way to use the data. For now, though, it might do the job. And I don’t know enough JS to show how to change it, off the top of my head.
Using this method, when you submit the form, your PHP code will get the “name” field as always, then it’ll use
strpos or even
explode to split the name into two separate variables. You can then validate the member id (for now it’s just going to be in a text box, so anyone can type anything in) and store it in the attendance table.