HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: Doesn’t that depend on the type of JOIN query you use?

Yes, there are different types of JOIN, I tend to only use an INNER JOIN because that suits what I’m doing (which is not much). Your query would look something like

select * from attendance inner join members on members.id = attendance.memberid where present = 1 order by members.precinct

That presumes that you use a column called memberid in your attendance table. Of course, in real life you’d specify which columns you need rather than use *.

As for the search, I’m not really up to date on Ajax - it’s something I keep experimenting with, but for various reasons I haven’t done much for a while. One simple way to make a quick change would be in your search php code:

$sql = "SELECT id, name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term"; ... and ... echo "<p>" . $row["id"] . " -+- " . $row["name"] . "</p>";

This would quickly and easily put the member id into the start of the search results on each line. Once you have it there, it would appear in your “name” box, and the “-±” string is just so you can easily strip it out later.

That’s not a good way to do it, by the way. You should really return the results as an array rather than building the html, and use JavaScript to parse the array into a more appropriate way to use the data. For now, though, it might do the job. And I don’t know enough JS to show how to change it, off the top of my head.