HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

This is what the form currently looks like:

And this is what the search bar does:

The only thing the search is doing is a name lookup, not an ID lookup. Here is the form’s code:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <style type="text/css"> /* Formatting search box */ .search-box{ width: 100%; position: relative; display: inline-block; font-size: 16px; } .search-box input[type="text"]{ height: 32px; padding: 5px 10px; border: 1px solid #CCCCCC; font-size: 16px; } .result{ position: absolute; z-index: 999; top: 100%; left: 0; } .search-box input[type="text"], .result{ width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; } /* Formatting result items */ .result p{ margin: 0; padding: 7px 10px; border: 1px solid #CCCCCC; border-top: none; cursor: pointer; background-color: #FFFFFF; } .result p:hover{ background: #f2f2f2; } </style> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){ /* Get input value on change */ var inputVal = $(this).val(); var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result"); if(inputVal.length){ $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){ // Display the returned data in browser resultDropdown.html(data); }); } else{ resultDropdown.empty(); } }); // Set search input value on click of result item $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){ $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text()); $(this).parent(".result").empty(); }); }); </script> <title>CCRP | Record Attendance</title> <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?> <h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Record Attendance</h1> <br> <form action="api/attn_record.php" method="post"> <div class="form-group search-box"> <label for="member_name">Member Search</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_name" name="member_name" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength="" autocomplete="off" required /> <div class="result"></div> </div> <!--<div class="form-group"> <label for="member_id">Member ID</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/> </div>--> <div class="form-group"> <label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_email" name="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="present">Attended </label> <input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="alternate">Plan to Attend State Convention? </label> <input type="checkbox" id="alternate" name="alternate" placeholder="" value="2" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save and Add New"> <input type="submit" name="btn_close" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close"> </form> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- End of Main Content --> <?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?> </html>

This is the backend-search.php file where the data is retrieved from the user input:

<?php require('../dbconnect.php'); // Attempt search query execution try{ if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])){ // create prepared statement $sql = "SELECT name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%'; // bind parameters to statement $stmt->bindParam(":term", $term); // execute the prepared statement $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){ while($row = $stmt->fetch()){ echo "<p>" . $row["name"] . "</p>"; } } else{ echo "<p>No matches found</p>"; } } } catch(PDOException $e){ die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage()); } // Close statement unset($stmt); // Close connection unset($pdo); ?>

This is the authentication that PHP does in the background (the attn_record.php file):

<?php include ('dbconnect.php'); $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_name, member_email, member_phone, present) VALUES (:member_name, :member_email, :member_phone, :present)"); $stmt->bindParam(':member_name', $member_name); $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email); $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone); $stmt->bindParam(':present', $present); // insert a row and add new record if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { $member_name = $_POST["member_name"]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../record.php'); } // insert a row and exit attendance screen if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) { $member_name = $_POST["member_name"]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../index.php'); } ?>

And (just in case) here is the structure of the attendance table:

So, someone comes up to me and gives me their last name. I put in the person’s last name in the search bar. That search bar adds the person’s name in the attendance table and I add their email and updated phone number and mark them as present.

What I want to do with this is run a report on a different page that’s basically saying “I need a report showing me who all was here with their name and address sorted by what precinct they reside in.” I would like to generate this report in both XLSX and PDF files that the admin can download to look at. The problem in generating the report is that I can’t get the information I need because I’m not calling in the information in the table. I’m not sure what the best way to do that is…