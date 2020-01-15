HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

@droopsnoot Yes, but this is for an attendance report that will be created later on by administration only and it has to include the person’s name, residential address and whether they were marked present or not. This information comes from the members table because it already includes this information. There is some information that the members table does not contain that the report has to have, so there will be some modification, but the members table is mostly used for reference. (Sorry if this isn’t the exact answer you were looking for, I didn’t really know how to respond to it.)
Also, in this quote:
I’m not quite sure what you mean. This is what my search code looks like (in PHP):
<?php
require('../dbconnect.php');
// Attempt search query execution
try{
if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])){
// create prepared statement
$sql = "SELECT name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
// bind parameters to statement
$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
// execute the prepared statement
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
while($row = $stmt->fetch()){
echo "<p>" . $row["name"] . "</p>";
}
} else{
echo "<p>No matches found</p>";
}
}
} catch(PDOException $e){
die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
// Close statement
unset($stmt);
// Close connection
unset($pdo);
?>