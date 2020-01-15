HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: These fields would be read-only fields and cannot be modified by the user. Only admins can do this when it is necessary to do so.

Well, that’s two different things. If the fields are to be read-only and contain only the same information that is in the members table, then there’s no need to store them in the attendance table - just store the member unique-id, and when you need the address etc, use a JOIN in your query to retrieve it from the members table. If the data can be different, though, then you need to store it.

The term you want to research is “database normalisation”.

If that's not the best way, how do you simply point to the members table? Would you do that in a form like this or in the reports later?

Your reports would gather the information from the relevant sources. Your attendance table would contain the member id, and that would allow your query to retrieve the members data.

It’s no different that the flag you might use to indicate the reason for non-attendance. You wouldn’t store “Sick”, “Holiday”, “Training” or whatever the appropriate reasons for non-attendance are as text in every single row, you’d have a table to store those in:

reason_id reason_description ------------------------------ 0 Sick 1 Holiday 2 Training

and then your attendance table would just store ‘0’, ‘1’ or ‘2’ as required. When you’re marking the member as absent, your drop-down for the reason would show the description from the table, and the value would be the id. When you want to search for all the holiday days, you just search for ‘1’ in the id, instead of allowing text and wondering whether people typed in “Holiday”, “vacation”, “holyday” or anything else. If you need to add a reason, just create a new row in the table. If you need the text in your form / report, just JOIN the table and retrieve the description.

I have to include the member's name, residential address, what precinct they reside in (since the report generated later will be sorted by precinct),

All of this is in the members table, presumably, so all you need to store in the attendance table is the unique id for the member. The only caveat, as I said earlier, is if the information might change over time and you need to have the original information in your report. In that case, the address / precinct would need to be stored each time.

The point is to not duplicate data, originally from a storage space point of view but also from the point of view of how to deal with changes. Say your member is marked absent a few times, and so generates a row in this new table. Six months later, they move house. In your report, which address and precinct do you want to see? The one they were at when they were marked absent, or their current address?