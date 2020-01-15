HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

The id in the html is used in the browser. The name attribute gives the form field a name, which is required to reference the value.
For the phone number problem. Phone ‘numbers’ are not integers. They are formatted strings consisting of numerical characters and possibly ‘()’ and ‘-’ characters. They should be stored using a character data type in a database.
Got it. Everything appears to be working now. Thanks!
So, I have another question, but this is more advanced: The first user input in my form is actually a search bar that performs a lookup of a person’s name from another table in my database called members. Once they select the correct name that appears from the dropdown, is there a way of how I can tell the code to automatically fill in the rest of the data from the members table into the form so that I can run a report with this information later?
Yes, in the same way that you populate the dropdown from your search, you can call another PHP script with the selected member unique ID and retrieve all the other fields and populate them in your success() function.
If the form just contains all the stuff from the members table without any alteration, can’t you just use the unique ID in your later report?
@droopsnoot Yes, but this is for an attendance report that will be created later on by administration only and it has to include the person’s name, residential address and whether they were marked present or not. This information comes from the members table because it already includes this information. There is some information that the members table does not contain that the report has to have, so there will be some modification, but the members table is mostly used for reference. (Sorry if this isn’t the exact answer you were looking for, I didn’t really know how to respond to it.)
Also, in this quote:
I’m not quite sure what you mean. This is what my search code looks like (in PHP):
<?php
require('../dbconnect.php');
// Attempt search query execution
try{
if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])){
// create prepared statement
$sql = "SELECT name FROM members WHERE name LIKE :term";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
// bind parameters to statement
$stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
// execute the prepared statement
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
while($row = $stmt->fetch()){
echo "<p>" . $row["name"] . "</p>";
}
} else{
echo "<p>No matches found</p>";
}
}
} catch(PDOException $e){
die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}
// Close statement
unset($stmt);
// Close connection
unset($pdo);
?>
Just to return to this point regarding HTML. Although it may seem redundant, you should have both name and id attributes.
The id is required to link the input with its label. The label’s for attribute references the input’s id. This is required for accessibility. The other way is to enclose the input within the label.
The name attribute is required to give the the input its key string the $_POST array.
If it’s just a case of adding extra fields, then you should just point to the members table and store the extra fields. There’s no point duplicating data without good reason. One good reason might be that you need to record their address at the time of the attendance report which might change later - referring only to the members table in that situation would not reflect the older address.
Yes, you’d need different code to retrieve the information from the members table based on the selected member id. But the principle is the same - you know how to call the search and do something with the information returned, so you do a similar thing here - call a new routine, pass in the members id, retrieve the information and populate your form fields with it.
What then would be the best way? My original idea was to automatically fill in extra fields based on the lookup of the member’s name that the user types in. These fields would be read-only fields and cannot be modified by the user. Only admins can do this when it is necessary to do so.
If that’s not the best way, how do you simply point to the members table? Would you do that in a form like this or in the reports later?
I have to include the member’s name, residential address, what precinct they reside in (since the report generated later will be sorted by precinct), and whether they were marked present or not. In the form from the code in my op, I have included the member’s name, email, phone number and attendance. I need the other information (residential address, precinct, etc.) in the report when I generate it, but I cannot get to it unless I call it from the members table somehow which I need to figure out how to do. This form I am working on is going in a separate table called attendance.
Well, that’s two different things. If the fields are to be read-only and contain only the same information that is in the members table, then there’s no need to store them in the attendance table - just store the member unique-id, and when you need the address etc, use a JOIN in your query to retrieve it from the members table. If the data can be different, though, then you need to store it.
The term you want to research is “database normalisation”.
Your reports would gather the information from the relevant sources. Your attendance table would contain the member id, and that would allow your query to retrieve the members data.
It’s no different that the flag you might use to indicate the reason for non-attendance. You wouldn’t store “Sick”, “Holiday”, “Training” or whatever the appropriate reasons for non-attendance are as text in every single row, you’d have a table to store those in:
reason_id reason_description
------------------------------
0 Sick
1 Holiday
2 Training
and then your attendance table would just store ‘0’, ‘1’ or ‘2’ as required. When you’re marking the member as absent, your drop-down for the reason would show the description from the table, and the value would be the id. When you want to search for all the holiday days, you just search for ‘1’ in the id, instead of allowing text and wondering whether people typed in “Holiday”, “vacation”, “holyday” or anything else. If you need to add a reason, just create a new row in the table. If you need the text in your form / report, just JOIN the table and retrieve the description.
All of this is in the members table, presumably, so all you need to store in the attendance table is the unique id for the member. The only caveat, as I said earlier, is if the information might change over time and you need to have the original information in your report. In that case, the address / precinct would need to be stored each time.
The point is to not duplicate data, originally from a storage space point of view but also from the point of view of how to deal with changes. Say your member is marked absent a few times, and so generates a row in this new table. Six months later, they move house. In your report, which address and precinct do you want to see? The one they were at when they were marked absent, or their current address?
The data I need to save is the precinct (which the report would be sorted by), the member’s name, the residential address, and whether the delegate is marked present. The name and attendance are already being recorded in the attendance table, so those are already being taken care of.
I don’t necessarily want to do that because the final report shouldn’t contain that.
Here is an example of what one of the report records may look like:
That’s not a reason. Just because it’s in the table doesn’t mean you have to show it in the report.
If you only want to see the members current details exactly as they are stored in the members table, then there is no need to store anything in the attendance table other than the member-id and anything else specific to the attendance table.
attendance table
attid int auto-increment unique id for attendance row
memberid int reference to members table id column
present bool member was present
ea bool whatever your right-hand column was
date date presumably you store a date for the record
As long as the precinct, name and residential address can be referenced using the member id, there’s no need to duplicate it.
Incidentally I wouldn’t store “age” in the members table - what do you do to keep that up to date? Store date of birth instead.
I’m also not sure about the way you store your address, especially as you’ve merged the zip in there as well, making it very difficult to search or order by zip code. That seems to be in one column in ‘members’, but in two separate columns in ‘attendance’.
When you do the search, I thought you’d be putting the results into a html <select>, in which case you would set the value parameter for each <option> to be your member id. I can’t see whether you’re actually doing that, because your search routine seems to return all the results in <p> tags. But it might be worth changing. In any case, return the id along with the name, and when the user selects the member, pass that into the form that asks for the rest of the information. The form display code can retrieve the member name and other information to display as confirmation.
I don’t think it’s necessary - I use JOINs in my own projects without putting constraints on the database. It may well be better to have them, though. Typically you’d have a constraint to make sure that the member id exists before you write a row into the attendance table, but if you’re selecting the member from a list then it’s a little bit of a waste. It may be worth adding later once you have it working, though.
So, someone comes up to me and gives me their last name. I put in the person’s last name in the search bar. That search bar adds the person’s name in the attendance table and I add their email and updated phone number and mark them as present.
What I want to do with this is run a report on a different page that’s basically saying “I need a report showing me who all was here with their name and address sorted by what precinct they reside in.” I would like to generate this report in both XLSX and PDF files that the admin can download to look at. The problem in generating the report is that I can’t get the information I need because I’m not calling in the information in the table. I’m not sure what the best way to do that is…
At the risk of sounding like a stuck record (if you remember what a record is), I would say again that you need to drive the connection by member id, not by member name. What happens if you have two delegates with the same name? How do you know which one has attended? Your search routine can’t help as it will only be showing the two identical names, and it will be confusing as to whether you have a data duplication error or two actual individuals.
There’s no reason the search can’t work in a similar way, but return the members id (and perhaps the first line of the address, for separation purposes) as well. Your code then splits the ID out of the return and uses that for the next part of the process. Exactly how that happens can vary - you can return a JSON-encoded array of results and parse it on return, or you could just add it on to the strings that are already being shown, and use a separator string that won’t appear in the real data. It probably doesn’t matter too much that your user might see it, using the last approach.
Slightly O/T, but is there any need for the “attended” tick-box in your form? Presumably you’ll only be bringing that form up if someone has attended, so that could at least default to “ticked”.
I’d also store member_email and member_phone in the members table, not the attendance table, unless there’s a really good reason to store it there. It can be gathered in the way that you want, when the member attends, but updated into the members table.
So the search needs to be run by Member ID instead of Member Name? How then would the member’s name be placed in the attendance table for recording their showing up? I can change the search to use the Member’s ID, but I want to keep the member’s name and only use the ID for reference in the report, not to show it in the report. Maybe I’m not following you on something… And yes, I know what a record is and I know what you mean by that.
Yes there is. This is what present is for. This is a required field in case an operator goes to mark someone as attended but forgets to check the box.
The members table has nearly 50,000 records. It would be very tough and a waste of time to get 50,000 emails when only 250 people (at best) show up.
It wouldn’t. The attendance table would store the members id only, and when you want to create the report, you use a JOIN in your query to retrieve the stuff that’s only in the members table, such as the name, address and precinct. The search itself needs to show the members name (and perhaps first line of address) so that the operator can be sure they’ve picked the right user, but internally your code uses the id.
But if you didn’t have the check-box, you can still set the column to “1” when you process the attendance record. My point was that if the only reason your user has brought that form up is to mark someone as “attended”, then there’s no need to have another confirmation (especially if the user can forget to tick it) - when the user presses “confirmed attendance” to store the row, your query sets that column to ‘1’ automatically. If the form does other things, then of course this doesn’t apply.
My point was about where you store the information, not how much of it you gather. It’s a piece of information that belongs to the member, so it should be in the members table, unless there’s a very good reason for it being somewhere else. Don’t forget, with a JOIN you’ll still be able to retrieve it from the members table for your reports or future mailshots.
I’ve got to go out, when I’ve got a bit more time I’ll go into more detail about what I mean, if you want me to. I’m not trying to be negative about what you’re doing.
This makes a bit more sense now. So, (just so I can make sure I understand this right) the search can still be the member’s name and show the member’s name, but based on the search results, it has to call the ID of that particular member and store that instead. That way, when I run the report later, I can used the JOIN query that you mentioned to combine the relationship between the two tables and create the report I am looking for.
I still have a question on this though. The code I posted in a previous response shows that it selects the member’s name and records it in the database. Let’s say I don’t want to record the member’s name, but call the member’s ID instead (like you said). What’s the best way to do that based on the code above? Is it simply a matter of changing the search code around or am I adding another clause somewhere?
Doesn’t that depend on the type of JOIN query you use? I know there’s various types, but I’m not sure which join works best for this situation (although I want to say INNER since that appears to be the most commonly used).
Going into more detail would help. I understand you are not trying to be negative. I really do appreciate the feedback. If there is a way of how I can improve the code without changing the way the code works, then I’ll work on that.