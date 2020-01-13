HTML Form is not adding data to MySQL database?

I am writing PHP code where I am trying to insert user data from an HTML form into a MySQL database for recording attendance. The problem is, I am not getting an error when I run my code, but there is no data being inserted and I can’t figure out why?

Here is the code I have:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">
  
<style type="text/css">
    /* Formatting search box */
    .search-box{
        width: 1648px;
        position: relative;
        display: inline-block;
        font-size: 16px;
    }
    .search-box input[type="text"]{
        height: 32px;
        padding: 5px 10px;
        border: 1px solid #CCCCCC;
        font-size: 14px;
    }
    .result{
        position: absolute;        
        z-index: 999;
        top: 100%;
        left: 0;
    }
    .search-box input[type="text"], .result{
        width: 100%;
        box-sizing: border-box;
    }
    /* Formatting result items */
    .result p{
        margin: 0;
        padding: 7px 10px;
        border: 1px solid #CCCCCC;
        border-top: none;
        cursor: pointer;
		background-color: #FFFFFF;
    }
    .result p:hover{
        background: #f2f2f2;
    }
</style>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
    $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){
        /* Get input value on change */
        var inputVal = $(this).val();
        var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result");
        if(inputVal.length){
            $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){
                // Display the returned data in browser
                resultDropdown.html(data);
            });
        } else{
            resultDropdown.empty();
        }
    });
    
    // Set search input value on click of result item
    $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){
        $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text());
        $(this).parent(".result").empty();
    });
});
</script>

  <title>CCRP | Home</title>
  
  <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>
	
	<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Record Attendance</h1>
	<br>
	<form action="api/attn_record.php" method="post">
		<div class="form-group search-box">
			<label for="member_name">Member Name</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_name" placeholder="Search for Member..." maxlength="" autocomplete="off" />
			<div class="result"></div>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_phone" placeholder="" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" placeholder="" value="Attended" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
			<input type="submit" id="btn_save" class="btn btn-primary" value="Save and Add New">
			<input type="submit" id="btn_home" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">										
	</form>
	
        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->

      </div>
      <!-- End of Main Content -->

	<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>

</html>

This is the PHP code where the insertion is supposed to be happening:

<?php

$servername = "localhost";
$username = "root";
$password = "";
$dbname = "ccrp_db";

try {
    $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username,
        $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
    $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

// prepare sql and bind parameters
    $stmt = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_name, member_email, member_phone, present) VALUES (:member_name, :member_email, :member_phone, :present)");
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_name', $member_name);
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
    $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
	$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);

// insert a row
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    $member_name = $_POST["member_name"];
    $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
    $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
	$present = $_POST["present"];
	}
	
    $stmt->execute();

    echo "New records created successfully";
}
catch(PDOException $e)
{
    echo "Error: " . $e->getMessage();
}
$conn = null;

?>

And this is the result from the MySQL Database:
Add the following to the top of your insertion script and run it again:

error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 1);

I think you’ll find $member_name, etc. are undefined.

I always find it worth having errors displayed during development as it makes it a lot easier to highlight issues, but always ensure you are not displaying errors in production.

It doesn’t produce any errors for me. Just empty records like before…