Html+css Website sizing not working properly

Hey im quite new to all of this, im a student and im working on a project currently, i have made some of my website with html and css but i relised when i crtl+scrollwheel zoom on Chrome all my Stuff goes overeachoter/breaks and my background image just fully doesnt zoom at all, if someone may help me with this please itwould be much apretiated

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>About Robots</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" user-scalable=no> <link rel="stylesheet" href="AboutRobots.css"> </head> <body> <section> <nav> <p>Robotics</p> <h1> What about robots?</h1> <ul> <li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/HomePage.html">Home</a></li> <li><a href="#">More Tabs </a> <ul> <li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/AboutRobots.html">Types of Robots.</a></li> <li><a href="#">Use of robots.</a></li> <li><a href="../HTML WEBSITE/Pricing.html">Pricing</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> <li><p>all information is found on the internet .</p></li> </ul> </nav> </section> <section class="difftitle" > <p> <b> Here is 10 diffrent types of robots that helps us. </b> </p> </section> </body> </html>