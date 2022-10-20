Html+css Website sizing not working properly

Hey im quite new to all of this, im a student and im working on a project currently, i have made some of my website with html and css but i relised when i crtl+scrollwheel zoom on Chrome all my Stuff goes overeachoter/breaks and my background image just fully doesnt zoom at all, if someone may help me with this please itwould be much apretiated
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>About Robots</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" user-scalable=no>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="AboutRobots.css">
</head>
<body>
<section>
<nav>
<p>Robotics</p>
<h1> What about robots?</h1>
<ul>
<li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/HomePage.html">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">More Tabs </a>
<ul>
<li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/AboutRobots.html">Types of Robots.</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Use of robots.</a></li>
<li><a href="../HTML WEBSITE/Pricing.html">Pricing</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
<li><p>all information is found on the internet .</p></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</section>
<section class="difftitle" >
<p>
<b>
Here is 10 diffrent types of robots that helps us.
</b>
</p>
</section>
</body>
</html>
*{
margin: 0%;
padding: 0%;
}
body{
display: block;
background-color: cyan;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
nav{
width: 100%;
height: 55px;
background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
}
nav h1{
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
font-variant: small-caps;
color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
float: right;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 55px;
padding: 0px 15px;
}
nav h2 {
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
font-variant: small-caps;
color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 55px;
padding: 0px 20px;
}
nav h3 {
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
font-variant: small-caps;
color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
float: right;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 55px;
padding: 0px 20px;
}
section nav p{
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-variant: small-caps;
color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
font-size: 24px;
line-height: 55px;
float: left;
padding: 0px 20px;
}
section nav ul {
float: left;
padding right: 50px;
}
section nav ul li{
float: left;
list-style: none;
position: relative;
}
section nav ul li p {
font-size: 15px;
font-style: italic;
font-weight: bolder;
}
section nav ul li a{
display: block;
font-family: Arial;
color: #222;
font-size: 14px;
padding: 22px 14px;
text-decoration: none;
}
section nav ul li ul{
display: none;
position: absolute;
background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
padding: 10px;
border-radius: 0px 0px 10px 10px;
}
section nav ul li:hover ul {
display: block;
}
section nav ul li ul li {
width: 180px;
border-radius: 4px;
}
section nav ul li ul li a {
padding: 8px 14px;
}
section nav ul li ul li a:hover {
background-color: cyan;
padding: 11px;
}
section nav ul li a:hover {
background-color: cyan;
padding: 22px;
}
section nav ul li ul li ul li a:hover {
display: block;
padding: 15px;
}
body{
display: block;
background-image: url("./images/DiffrentRobots2.jpg");
background-size: cover;
position: relative;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.difftitle p{
font-family: sans-serif;
font-style: italic;
font-size: 30px;
float: left;
position: relative;
left: 8%;
top: 12%;
}