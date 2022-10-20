Html+css Website sizing not working properly

Hey im quite new to all of this, im a student and im working on a project currently, i have made some of my website with html and css but i relised when i crtl+scrollwheel zoom on Chrome all my Stuff goes overeachoter/breaks and my background image just fully doesnt zoom at all, if someone may help me with this please itwould be much apretiated

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
        <head>
                <title>About Robots</title>
                <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" user-scalable=no>
                <link rel="stylesheet" href="AboutRobots.css">
        </head>
    <body>
        <section>
                  <nav>
                 <p>Robotics</p>
                 <h1> What about robots?</h1>
                      <ul>
                     <li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/HomePage.html">Home</a></li>
                      <li><a href="#">More Tabs </a>
                         <ul>
                                <li><a href="..//HTML WEBSITE/AboutRobots.html">Types of Robots.</a></li>
                             <li><a href="#">Use of robots.</a></li>
                                <li><a href="../HTML WEBSITE/Pricing.html">Pricing</a></li>
                            </ul>
                     </li>
                        <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
                     <li><p>all information is found on the internet .</p></li>
                    </ul>
                 </nav>  
        </section>
         <section class="difftitle" >
             <p> 
               <b>
                   Here is 10 diffrent types of robots that helps us.
               </b>
             </p>
         </section>
    </body>  
</html>

*{
    margin: 0%;
    padding: 0%;

}
body{
    display: block;
    background-color: cyan;
    background-size: cover;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;

    
}
nav{
   
        width: 100%;
        height: 55px;
        background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
    }

nav h1{
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-align: center;
    font-variant: small-caps;
    color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
    float: right;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 55px;
    padding: 0px 15px;
    
}

nav h2 {
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-align: center;
    font-variant: small-caps;
    color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
    
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 55px;
    padding: 0px 20px;
}
nav h3 {
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-align: center;
    font-variant: small-caps;
    color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
    float: right;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 55px;
    padding: 0px 20px;
}



section nav p{
    font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-variant: small-caps;
    color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
    font-size: 24px;
    line-height: 55px;
    float: left;
    padding: 0px 20px;
}

section nav ul {
    float: left;
    padding right: 50px;
    
}
section nav ul li{
    float: left;
    list-style: none;
    position: relative;
}


section nav ul li p {
    font-size: 15px;
    font-style: italic; 
    font-weight: bolder;
}

section nav ul li a{
    display: block;
    font-family: Arial;
    color: #222;
    font-size: 14px;
    padding: 22px 14px;
    text-decoration: none;
}

section nav ul li ul{
    display: none;
   position: absolute;
   background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);
   padding: 10px;
   border-radius: 0px 0px 10px 10px;
   
}

section nav ul li:hover ul {
    display: block;
  
   
}

section nav ul li ul li {
    width: 180px;
    border-radius: 4px;
}
section nav ul li ul li a {
    padding: 8px 14px;
}

section nav ul li ul li a:hover {
  background-color: cyan;
  padding: 11px;
  
}
section nav ul li a:hover {
    background-color: cyan;
    padding: 22px;
}
section nav ul li ul li ul li a:hover {
display: block;
padding: 15px;
}


body{
    display: block;
    background-image: url("./images/DiffrentRobots2.jpg");
    background-size: cover;
    position: relative;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.difftitle p{
    font-family: sans-serif;
    font-style: italic;
    font-size: 30px;
    float: left;
    position: relative;
    left: 8%;
    top: 12%;
    
}