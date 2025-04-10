HTML & CSS Website Page Speed Loading Issue

“Hey folks,
I’m facing some page speed loading issues with a simple HTML & CSS website. No heavy scripts, just basic design, but it still loads slow. Could it be hosting or something else I’m missing? Anyone else run into this with plain sites? Would love to hear what might be causing it and how to fix.”
“Hey folks,
it seems that this may be one cause (3 seconds delay before anything is seen). And you use GULP (Gross Ultra Long Page) that may take long time to load…
Explore the PageSpeed link and fix things based on their recommendation.
IMO, WordPress has the magic of “plugins”. One plugin delays and another speed it up. Be careful with your plugins…