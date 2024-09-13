HTML/CSS/JS slideshow sometimes breaks. Fixes after reload

Hi, I’m working on developing a website with MKDocs Material, and I’m using slideshows built with html and css and js (I followed the tutorial on w3schools to build the slideshows). The page material is written in markdown, then when deployed it gets built in html, so we can use standard html stuff in our pages.

The problems I’m having involve certain elements not showing up on the first load of the page or after I interact with the elements of the slideshow. Sometimes I press the next button of the slideshow and the pictures for all of the slideshows on that page suddenly disappear, but not the arrows or dots. Sometimes the slideshow works fully but the dots are missing. It also happens inconsistently, I can’t find a consistent way to replicate it.

Here’s a page that has a slideshow and the source code for it:

github.com frcdesign/FRCDesign.org/blob/main/docs/learning-course/stage1/1B/exercise1.md <style> * {box-sizing:border-box} /* Slideshow container */ .slideshow-container { max-width: 1000px; position: relative; margin: auto; } /* Hide the images by default */ .mySlides { display: none; } #slide1 {display:block} /* Next & previous buttons */ .prev, .next { cursor: pointer; position: absolute; This file has been truncated. show original

Thanks for any help you can give!