HTML/CSS font-size best practice?

Hi,
Really quick question. Right now whenever I start a new site I do font-size like this; I set a :root font-size in PX then use REM for everywhere else regarding font-size. Is this the best practice or is there a better way? Pros cons in using percentage, responsive design conflicts etc. Many Thanks
Update: Is it bad practice to place the font-size in the root? A model css example would be amazing, I’d be extremely grateful. Thanks
:root {
font-size: 20px; /* is % better??? */
}
h1 {
font-size: 2rem; /* 40px */
}
p {
font-size: 0.8rem; /* 16px */
}
HTML:
<h1>hello i'm 40px</h1>
<p>hi</p>
<span>hi</span> <!-- 20px root -->