HTML/CSS font-size best practice?

Hi,

Really quick question. Right now whenever I start a new site I do font-size like this; I set a :root font-size in PX then use REM for everywhere else regarding font-size. Is this the best practice or is there a better way? Pros cons in using percentage, responsive design conflicts etc. Many Thanks

Update: Is it bad practice to place the font-size in the root? A model css example would be amazing, I’d be extremely grateful. Thanks

:root { font-size: 20px; /* is % better??? */ } h1 { font-size: 2rem; /* 40px */ } p { font-size: 0.8rem; /* 16px */ }

HTML: