HTML/CSS font-size best practice?

That's actually a really good idea and I'm sure would help a lot of people out. @PaulOB

I’m not keen on putting code out there that people can (permanently) copy and paste as CSS changes so fast these days that practices are only best practices for a short time before the next new shiny thing comes along.

There are some basics of course but I would rather authors define their own rules based on the design in hand rather than continually copying and pasting without thinking about what they are doing.

Although the original (Eric Meyer) CSS reset from many many years was great at the time it ended up being included in thousands (if not millions of sites) and although mentioned in the code itself that the author should set suitable :focus styles (as they were removed) virtually no one did. In the end it just encouraged the copy and paste approach and a lot of authors didn’t actually learn anything.

There are many resets and boiler plates around (written by people more experienced than me) that are good to look at and study and work out why code is included and what it does but I would not include them all by default. I would look through them and pull out the pieces that suit the project in hand. At least I would ensure that I understood what the code was doing and why it was included.

* { margin: 0; }

That will remove all the margins from everything and then when you use the element you have to set your own margin as required. That would seem to make it a little pointless. Why not set the margin on the elements you use as you use them. Its good that you removed padding from it as that breaks some form elements (although its not as much of an issue as it was in the olden days ;)).

html, body { height: 100%; }

That’s only needed for 100% height layouts which is not that often (and we do have 100vh height now if needed anyway - although there are issues in ios with that). When you set the body to height:100% you are effectively capping the height at viewport height and then the layout overflows. This is not a problem but just not clearly understood by those that copy and paste and wonder why they can’t use height:100% everywhere.

If I look at some basic styles I included a little while ago in a site I see something like this.

html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; text-size-adjust: 100%; background: #fff; color: #000; } h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6 { margin: 0 0 1rem; } ul { margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; } img, a img { border: none; } img { max-width: 100%; display: block; }

If I look at that rule then I see that I have included a img{border:none} . That was originally for IE6 that set images inside links to have blue borders. Does that still happen? Is that code still needed. Copy and paste stops you thinking for yourself and checking if the code is still necessary.

<link rel="canonical" href="" />

You can lose the trailing closing slashes as they are not needed in html5.

e.g.