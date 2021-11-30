HTML/CSS font-size best practice?

Hi,

Really quick question. Right now whenever I start a new site I do font-size like this; I set a :root font-size in PX then use REM for everywhere else regarding font-size. Is this the best practice or is there a better way? Pros cons in using percentage, responsive design conflicts etc. Many Thanks

Update: Is it bad practice to place the font-size in the root? A model css example would be amazing, I’d be extremely grateful. Thanks

:root {
    font-size: 20px; /* is % better??? */
}

h1 {
    font-size: 2rem; /* 40px */
}

p {
    font-size: 0.8rem; /* 16px */
}

HTML:

<h1>hello i'm 40px</h1>
<p>hi</p>
<span>hi</span> <!-- 20px root -->
@PaulOB would probably be the best person to answer it but I’ve always set the base font size (applied to body) to a percentage, then all other font sizes to rems. That allows the user to control the font-size that is comfortable to them and the rest of the font sizes will scale accordingly.

I’ve seen some people who’ve used font size scaled to the viewport width, but you have to be careful to set a minimum/maximum to those as well, which hurts my head sometimes, hence why I use the previous approach.

Thanks very much for your quick response. That percentage logic makes sense, so basically the entire site is based on what the user has set their browser settings to and the then as you said it all adjusts accordingly.

On Google I keep seeing these examples where they do this, but then i see others with 100%, some putting it in the body, some html some :root so i just need to get some clarity haha:

html {
  /* 62.5% of 16px base font size is 10px */
  font-size: 62.5%;
}

You mentioned how you place the base font-size in the body, is that better practice than setting in the :root?

Thanks

For me personally, it’s semantics or personal choice. I limit :root to css variables and put normal declarations within the appropriate scope, hence why I put a base font size for the site in body.

Setting a px for the root disrespects the users preferences so I either leave it alone completely or set it in percent.

From : https://css-tricks.com/accessible-font-sizing-explained/

My recommendation is to avoid setting font-size on the :root , <html> or <body> elements in favor of letting the browser’s default size serve as a baseline from where we can cascade our own styles. Since this default is accessible, the content will also be accessible. The WACAG 2.2 working draft states that:

When using text without specifying the font size, the smallest font size used on major browsers for unspecified text would be a reasonable size to assume for the font.

For all purposes you can assume the root is 16px and then size the rest of your page accordingly which allows users to adjust their own base size accordingly. .

More info here.

Note that rems refer to the html or :root settings (or defaults) and setting a size on the body will not affect the size of a rem unit used elsewhere. :slight_smile:

Try this:

body{
  font-size:500%;
}
p{font-size:1rem}

Then try this to see the difference. :wink:

html{
  font-size:500%;
}
p{font-size:1rem}
I knew that and was just allowing you the opportunity to show off :tongue: :shifty:

I’d blame it on being Monday, but it’s Tuesday :cry:

It’s helpful to remember that REM stands for Root EM. Using REMs anywhere in the doc is basing a font size on the root, HTML, or default font size.

It’s clicked. Thanks so much @PaulOB @WebSteve @ DaveMaxwell

All your input together has given my brain clarity again… yay!!!

The key bit i was missing is by doing nothing… REM unit simply goes back to basing the font-size on the default browser font size which is usually 16px. If the user sets the browser font-size to 20px everything adjusts accordingly.

I’ll save :root just for the variables :slight_smile:

Also a side note, this article. He’s using REM throughout for font-size but for the :root section he is using PX for font-size. Using this method from the link attached that would count as disrespecting the users preferences right? How I Organize My CSS for Websites Without a Framework | by Stephan Romhart | Oct, 2021 | Medium

Thanks again!!!

Yes that’s not something I would do.

There seems to be some outdated code in that article but I don’t really like to criticise other peoples methods as everyone has their own way of working and bending the rules sometimes is ok if you take care.

I noticed the Medium linked article which only has two free article views per month :slight_smile:

The article has a GitHub link which I really like because GitHub is designed to be ongoing and to be updated as and when innovations or standards change.

Perhaps @PaulOB could create an ongoing GitHub Repository for a basic page layout especially since articles quickly become outdated!
