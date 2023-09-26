Html css div not working

Hi i am having issue in placing div at their position when I entered text or image between them.
here is my html css code and below attach image is showing which I want to achieve.
<style>
body {
background-image: url("1.JPG");
background-repeat: repeat-x;
}
.wrapper {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.div {
flex-basis: 50%;
}
.div1 {
margin-left: 100px;
color: white;
}
.div2 {
margin-left: 350px;
}
.div3 {
margin-left: 100px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="div div1"><h5><b>Hi <b><?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SESSION["username"]); ?>!</b> Welcome to Hospital Management System</h5></div>
<div class="div div2"><a href="logout.php" class="btn btn-danger ml-3">Sign Out</a></div>
<div class="div div3"><a href="bill.php" class="logo me-auto"><img src="assets/img/logo.png" width = "100" height = "60"></a></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>