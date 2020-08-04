Html canvas(pattern with an image)

Im writing this code but i don’t know why the pattern is wrong. Thank’s.

var mycanvas = myfunc(); function myfunc(){ this.canvas = document.createElement('canvas'); this.canvas.setAttribute("ID","mycanvas"); this.canvas.width = "500"; this.canvas.height = "500"; this.img = new Image(); this.img.src = 'img-gioco/gattino.png'; this.ctx = this.canvas.getContext('2d'); this.img.addEventListener("load",myDraw); document.body.appendChild(this.canvas); } function myDraw(){ var tileX = 0; var tileY = 0; var w = 100; var h = 100; var myarray = []; for(var i=0; i<5; i++){ myarray.push(tileX); myarray.push(tileY); tileX += w; tileY = 0; } for(var i=0; i<myarray.length; i++){ ctx.drawImage(img,myarray[i],myarray[i+1]); console.log(myarray[i]); } }