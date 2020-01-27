Html, body reset

Is it a good idea, or a bad idea, to reset the following…
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
I’d say good since different browsers have different default values set for those and otherwise you’ll get inconsistent results
What about going nuclear and resetting all elements?
I think the syntax is…
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
