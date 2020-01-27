Html, body reset

#1

Is it a good idea, or a bad idea, to reset the following…

html, body{
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}
#2

I’d say good since different browsers have different default values set for those and otherwise you’ll get inconsistent results

#3

What about going nuclear and resetting all elements?

I think the syntax is…

*{
   margin: 0;
   padding: 0;
}
#4

