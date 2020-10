.htaccess wild card

Dear All

I am using apache rewrite to give access to different schools

I am new to .htaccess

#Alternate default index page DirectoryIndex mainadminlogin.php Options +FollowSymLinks RewriteEngine On DirectoryIndex mainadminlogin.php RewriteRule ^shalyann/shalyannacademy/?$ prog1.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog2.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog3.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog4.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog5.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog6.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog7.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog8.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog9.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog10.php?schoolid=11 [L] RewriteRule ^shalyann-shalyannacademy/?$ prog11.php?schoolid=11 [L]

Instead of writing htacess code for many more programs ,

can i use wild card

so that

Instead of writing .htacess code for each program to redirect

can I use wild card

so that all program specified will redirect to same program without path

https://abcd.com/shalyann-shalyannacademy/myprogram.com

will be directed to

https://abcd.com/myprogram.com

I tried

RewriteRule ^vikasTrust/vikasPrimary/(.*)$ $1?schoolid=12 [R,L] RewriteRule ^vikasTrust/vikasPrimary/?$ https://skyschool.in/?schoolid=12 [L,NE,R=301]

but failed