.htaccess rule question

In the .htaccess file, is it possible to have a rule where if you request a page called /home/ you are forwarded to /home?
You can do many things with URL rewriting. What is the real problem you are trying to solve by doing this?
I know that some users may add that trailing backslash. I want to have this set up so users are not greeted with a 404 if they use the trailing backslash.
With a “proper” architecture you are not going to have that problem. I would need to see what you are working with to get into specifics on what you need to do. Do you have your project on GitHub?