Htaccess rule for redirecting .co.uk to .com

Hi,
How can I redirect
https://www.mydoman.co.uk/slug1/slug2 to
https://www.mydoman.**com**/slug1/slug2 ?
Thanks
What have you tried so far?
Hi @rpkamp
Ive tried:
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^(www\.)?mydomain\.co\.uk$ [NC]
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.mydomain.com/$1 [R=301,L]
Which I got from this https://stackoverflow.com/questions/8763891/htaccess-redirect-co-uk-to-com-for-all-pages/8763931
But that has no effect. I thought it may be because it was conflicting with something else in my htaccess file, so I removed everything else in my htaccess file, but it still didnt do anything. Very odd.
I don’t know if this is any help:
https://perishablepress.com/stupid-htaccess-tricks/#red3
I haven’t tried that particular scenario, but I’ve found that article helpful in the past.