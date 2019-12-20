.htaccess RewriteEngine On question

Hello. I was adding another thingy into my .htaccess and noticed there are a couple “RewriteEngine On” - added with previous declarations. Probably a beyond stupid question but I just want to make sure before I change 10 files. Should I just put “RewriteEngine On” at the very top of the .htaccess file once and remove any other instances of it?

I believe so. :slightly_smiling_face:

To be sure, I just checked this forum :rofl:

Hey Erik J thank you - read through that thread - that’s acceptable. I will go with it. I haven’t opened up Coda in like 3 years. Back at it a little now for some needed maintenance and omg I have to google every little thing. It all comes back pretty quick though.

