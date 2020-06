Hi,

For temporary redirection of a site you must use the following code:

RewriteEngine On RewriteBase / RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !^/index\.html$ RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://yourwebsite.com/index.html [R=307,L]

(replace https : // yourwebsite.com / with your address website)

The logo should work, otherwise you share the html code and we’ll try to figure out where the problem is.