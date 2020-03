Hi guys,

i have been asked by our management to redirect all the traffic to index.html which as a temporary service interruption notice due to the covid19. i am using below code in htaccess to do the above. infact i got it from google. but one problem is, the index.html has the website logo also (logo.jpg). problem is logo not loading up due to redirect i guess. now i want to adjust below code, so it will allow logo to load. please help.

RewriteRule ^((?!index.html).+)$ /index.html [L]