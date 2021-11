Hi

I was wondering if there is anyway we can hide file name in the URL using .htaccess ?

For example

These URLs:

http://example.com/home.html

http://example.com/welcome/contact-us.html

http://example.com/home/support/email_us.php

Should look like

http://example.com/

http://example.com/welcome/

http://example.com/home/support/

If the visitor wrote the file name and extension correctly,

I want a 404 error page to appear

Pls let me know if this is possible and how?

Many thanks