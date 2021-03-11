Htaccess defaults to 404

Hi

I have a site that works as it should, made by a developer using YII with some directories at root level with symlinks with subdomains like

domain.tld

sub1.domain.tld

sub2.domain.tld

when going to the subs they display as subx.domain.tld and when going to domain.tld it will display as domain.tld/it/site

Like said it works fine, but if I add a new directory to domain.tld i.e. domain.tld/my-new-dir it displays the directory content (sub-directories, and files list), if I add and htaccess file to it and type domain.tld/my-new-dir in the address bar it returns a 404 and the address is domain.tld/it/my-new-dir,

I also tried to create a folder and named it “it” in which put my-new-dir, but it again returns 404 when adding htaccess to it.

Now I’d guess it has to do with the YII and symlinks plus htaccess setup, but unfortunatelly the developer is no longer available, and I would need to add new directory to the site.

Thank you