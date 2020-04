Hi,

I have page without language parameter in url, but I would like to change it. I want to redirect all old urls. For example the longest url:

old url: http://www.(...).pl/oferty/mieszkania/pokaz/907912/

new url: http://www.(...).pl/pl/oferty/mieszkania/pokaz/907912/

I would like to redirect all regardless of length.

Thanks in advance for help.