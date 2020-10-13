Htaccess 301 redirect: previous folder redirect interferes with sub-folder redirect

I’ve got a problem when trying to re-direct urls to the equivalent content on to a new domain with a completely different folder structure. Here is what my .htaccess file looks like:

RewriteEngine On # Add trailing Slash RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteRule ^(.*[^/])$ /$1/ [L,R=301] Redirect 301 /old-url-one/ http://www.newdomain.org/new-url-one/new-url-two Redirect 301 /old-url-one/old-url-two/ http://www.newdomain.org/new-url-three/new-url-four # Redirect everything else to the home page RedirectMatch 301 ^ http://www.actionpf.org

The problem is with the second re-direct, where the destination of the first redirect seems to appear in the resulting URL.

Instead of going to http://www.newdomain.org/new-url-three/new-url-four , the second re-direct goes to

http://www.newdomain.org/new-url-one/new-url-twoold-url-two ––– I believe.

It seems that the first re-direction replaces paths in the second re-direction. What do I need to do differently?

Thank you!