Href not dowloading document

On this page they are a few buttons (see print screen below) used to download a document. Can’t figure why they don’t work I tried adding the download tag or play with the z-index and couldn’t figure out why
It looks like you have Bootstrap’s button component preventing the default click action from happening. Your PDF won’t open because of that.
There are a few ways you could go about it. The best way is to unwrap your anchor tag from this
<div class="btn-group product-item-size" data-toggle="buttons"> <!-- This element is what's causing the issue
And then style your anchor tag to look like a button. You can use the Bootstrap button classes to do it so the
btn class there.
Now if for whatever reason you need that exact markup, another way you could go about it is to add the following attribute to your anchor tag:
onclick="window.location.href = 'Docs/Documentos/Documentos_314143327000.pdf';", as it follows:
<div class="btn-group product-item-size" data-toggle="buttons">
<label class="btn">
<a href="Docs/Documentos/Documentos_314143327000.pdf" onclick="window.location.href = 'Docs/Documentos/Documentos_314143327000.pdf'">Información Técnica PolySpec Flex FR</a>
</label>
...
</div>
Thank you Mateus, not proud to say it is the 2nd time it happened and I couldn’t remember the fix I used before. Case solved