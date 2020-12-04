Href not dowloading document

It looks like you have Bootstrap’s button component preventing the default click action from happening. Your PDF won’t open because of that.

There are a few ways you could go about it. The best way is to unwrap your anchor tag from this

<div class="btn-group product-item-size" data-toggle="buttons"> <!-- This element is what's causing the issue

And then style your anchor tag to look like a button. You can use the Bootstrap button classes to do it so the btn class there.

Now if for whatever reason you need that exact markup, another way you could go about it is to add the following attribute to your anchor tag:

onclick="window.location.href = 'Docs/Documentos/Documentos_314143327000.pdf';" , as it follows: