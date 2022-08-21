How you study well

Correct study Good organization and preparation for exams and exams make a big difference in academic performance throughout the year. Correct study begins with taking a firm and positive attitude towards study; So it is an opportunity to learn and progress and not a punishment, and in general there is no suitable method for everyone, or a method that gives similar results, no matter how easy, simple and effective; Everyone has different abilities; Therefore, it is important for the student to know his tendencies; To know the method of study that he should follow to achieve the maximum benefit from his time and effort, and the best way to know the method of study that suits the student is to compare the results; Parents must monitor the achievement of their children in the small school stages, and they must first try several methods of studying, and then compare the results; The results are the best evidence of the success of one method more than the other to be adopted with the student [1].

Choosing a way to study Finding the right way to study is a continuous process, and it cannot be recognized the night before the exam, and it cannot be used in a tight time, no matter how effective it is; Therefore, the student must constantly improve his skills in studying; To identify the method that fits with him and suits him, and it is worth noting that finding the right way to study helps to avoid the panic and frustration that accompanies exam times; Because the student is more likely to be in good shape and less nervous before taking the test when he has enough time to review the material he has studied, and mastering the [[best way to study and memorize|study]] in a correct way facilitates learning, as well as automatically improves the student’s level] 1]. Ways to study correctly Studying effectively is a useful skill for life, and its development requires a lot of time and patience, and the following are tips to help discover the appropriate quality of study for each student [1] [2]: and then; Because all success is in the hands of God - Glory be to Him -; The student should pray to God to facilitate the study material and memorize it and to succeed in the tests, so he says: “Oh God, I ask you for beneficial knowledge, good sustenance, and acceptable work,” and other supplications for studying. Organizing: When organizing homework, projects, and tests in a memo by time; The student will not forget any of them and will make sure to schedule all of their appointments based on them. Attention in the class: It is important to focus on the teacher’s explanation, and to avoid distraction in the class; Because active listening and concentration make the student distinguish the notes that need to be taken in his own language, and this will help him remember what he received in the class when it is over. Stay away from distractions: Distractions are everywhere, such as mobile phones, friends, and social media, and every student knows what distracts him more than others to stay away from him, such as turning off the phone, or avoiding sitting next to friends. Writing clear notes: Writing clear and complete notes in class helps process the information the student received in the class, and over time these notes will become study notes that can be reviewed before the exam.