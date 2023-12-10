How would you suggest to try to reset CSS shorthand-properties of a trivial tag like <p>?

In my content management system Drupal, the default theme Olivero is filled with CSS shorthand-properties like the following, and more.
margin-block
margin-block-start
margin-block-end
padding-block
padding-block-start
padding-block-end
My problem is that I find the
margin-block-start and
margin-block-end, especially for the very trivial
p tags in this theme, a bit exaggerated.
I don’t want to study the complex CSS source code of this theme from zero because I don’t very like this theme anyway and I can always swtich that theme to another one, but before I get into the adventure of a new theme, I’d like to try to fix the margin of the
p tags myself.
For example, in Olivero,
p tags are styled this way for desktop view:
@media (min-width: 43.75rem) {
.text-content p, .cke_editable p {
margin-block-start: var(--sp2);
margin-block-end: var(--sp2);
/*
sp2: calc(2 * var(--sp));
--sp: 1.125rem;
*/
}
}
How would you suggest to try to reset these CSS shorthand-properties of a trivial tag like
<p>?
What
px or
em or
rem value will you give?