How would you suggest to try to reset CSS shorthand-properties of a trivial tag like <p>?

In my content management system Drupal, the default theme Olivero is filled with CSS shorthand-properties like the following, and more.

margin-block margin-block-start margin-block-end padding-block padding-block-start padding-block-end

My problem is that I find the margin-block-start and margin-block-end , especially for the very trivial p tags in this theme, a bit exaggerated.

I don’t want to study the complex CSS source code of this theme from zero because I don’t very like this theme anyway and I can always swtich that theme to another one, but before I get into the adventure of a new theme, I’d like to try to fix the margin of the p tags myself.

For example, in Olivero, p tags are styled this way for desktop view:

@media (min-width: 43.75rem) { .text-content p, .cke_editable p { margin-block-start: var(--sp2); margin-block-end: var(--sp2); /* sp2: calc(2 * var(--sp)); --sp: 1.125rem; */ } }