How would you like to test a new scripting language?

It helps to not confuse compilers (translators and/or interpreters or whatever) with languages.

For a language, I would want it to be public-domain (yes, the language). For example Java is proprietary, especially originally. Microsoft’s Visual Basic is proprietary. I would also want the language to be peer-reviewed, especially in the manner that C and C++ are. ISO standardizes C++, as in Standard C++. ECMA standardizes C# and ECMAScript. Oracle currently standardizes Java (correct?).

You are attempting to get people to try your language and I assume your compiler for it. You can certainly do that; I am just answering your question of what I would do.

I would also want to know what environment the language is intended for. Theoretically a language can work everywhere; that is how Java is designed. Yet Java is being phased out of the client browser environment. Have you developed a way for your language to exist in browsers like JavaScript does? I am frustrated by languages that are designed for specific environments. PHP is highly limited to web site servers. JavaScript is not often used for desktop applications.

I prefer a compiled language; for example, JavaScript is typically not compiled and the source code is there in the HTML files. There might be nothing in a language’s design that requires it to be compiled or translated or whatever so it is a little confusing whether this issue is a language design issue.

You ask about security. If the script works in a browser’s sandbox environment then security is less of a concern.

C# can be used most everywhere except browsers.

meanwhale: meanwhale: At least I wouldn’t want to install any application or run suspicious code on my computer for just quickly test some new thing…

I do not know the protocol for installing a script into a browser but I assume it can be done in a manner consistent with extensions that require validation and verification and security checks.