How would you like to test a new scripting language?

I’m developing a new, multi-platform scriping language, something like Protobuf and JSON combined. It works on C++, C#, and Java. So, my question is, how would you prefer to try a new scripting language like that? JAR, lib, source code, online editor, or what? Any comments of any languages and options above would be appreciated!
Hi,
I don’t mean to sound disparaging, but before even thinking about how to test it, I’d want to answer the question why I would want to test it.
I’m pretty invested in my technologies of choice and time is a precious commodity. What does your language do that others don’t?
That’s a fair question
Some people are interested to test new languages etc. just for the sake of exploring something new.
In my case, however, I’m trying to provide features that other languages don’t, like versatility, flexibility, and light weight. One thing is to convince people that it’s worth trying. The next thing is to make it convenient, easy, and safe to do. At least I wouldn’t want to install any application or run suspicious code on my computer for just quickly test some new thing…