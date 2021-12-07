How would this be written without > sign

If I wasn’t using
> sign how would it have been written without it?
https://jsfiddle.net/1egswr4L/
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right: 0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
/*height: 2px;*/
background: green;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>