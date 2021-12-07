How would this be written without > sign

asasass: asasass: Is the > symbol/ sign not needed?

Not to be rude, but did you not read @TechnoBear’s comment? Understand what you’re applying instead of throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks.

The > combinator looks at direct descendants.

.parent .child { color: blue; } .parent > .child { color: red; }

It’s just like you could probably achieve that same affect using flex without all that additional markup (especially absolutely positioned which should be avoided as much as possible…). Or even use a svg background repeating pattern.