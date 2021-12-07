How would this be written without > sign

asasass: asasass: Maybe @PaulOB might know if it is able to.

Sorry I wouldn’t use any of that pointless html. Your parent div and indeed your fence div are never used. The div inside the fence div is absolutely placed in relation to the curtain so the 2 outer divs you added are a bit superfluous.

I would simply use one line of css to do all the lines and only needs one div (it actually doesn;t need any if we added it on something else).

.parent { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; background: linear-gradient(transparent, transparent calc(100% - 2px), green calc(100% - 2px), green); background-size:100% 10.1%; }

It won’t match exactly to the other one but is so close no one will notice.

Also notice that your green lines are different sizes for each other when you open/close the window because you have sized them in percent again which is not good for borders.